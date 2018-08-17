Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Keyshia Moore with Creating Like Keyshia rolled up some of her award winning lamb meatballs. This recipe is just one feature among many in the 2019 Creating Like Keyshia Food Art Calendar. You can get your calendar signed by Keyshia at The Glen Allen Branch Library on Saturday, September 8th from 2pm-4pm.

For More Information creatinglikekeyshia.webs.com

Creating Like Keyshia's

Slamming ground rounds with cool mint sauce (lamb meatballs)

15 minutes to prepare meatballs and sauce

15 minutes to Cook meatballs

1 lb ground lamb

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup planko breadcrumbs

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, finely chopped Garlic powder, to taste

1 tablespoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 oz Feta cheese, cut into cubes

Canola oil, for frying

Fresh parsley, for garnish

Cool mint sauce

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup minced mint

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt to taste

Mix all ingredients together until well blended.

Preheat deep fryer to 350 degrees. Mix together lamb, egg, breadcrumbs, garlic, thyme, garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Form mixture into small balls. Insert one cube of cheese into each ball. Roll together making sure the ball is tightly sealed. Carefully drop about 6 balls into fryer at a time. Cook each batch for about 5 mins.Drizzle with cool mint sauce or serve sauce on the side. Serve and enjoy! Makes about 20 balls.