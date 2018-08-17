4 departments moving from Petersburg’s City Hall to create more space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Four departments will move from Petersburg’s City Hall to an old bank about a block away, which is currently being used as the courthouse annex.

The departments making the move is billing and collections, the finance department, the treasurer's office and the commission of revenue.

City leaders said the move will give the departments more space.

“We’ve gone through several transitions trying to improve the customer encounter with the City of Petersburg when it comes to water, taxes, anything in regard to paying their bills," said Jay Baxter, interim director of billing collections.

Baxter said the space will allow them to serve more customers at one time and allow the four departments to work closer together.

“One of the things this will accomplish is more convenience for the customers. A little more of a comfortable environment for the customers versus where we are now,” he added.

Baxter said he “absolutely” believes the move will help reduce the long wait times some residents have experienced at City Hall in the past.

“We’ve already tackled the challenge of more staffing. So, the space will allow us to serve more customers at one time and get them in and out in a more expedient process and that’s what we’re looking forward to,” explained Baxter.