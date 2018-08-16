UMFS dance camp teaches foster children self-expression through dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Five foster children are getting the chance to learn some new dance moves this week as part of this year's United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) dance camp.

The teens got to practice some hip hop Wednesday morning. They were also joined by a boy named Keon, who receives counseling through the UMFS Intensive Care Coordination (ICC) program with his family.

For four years, UMFS has partnered with the Central Virginia Dance Academy to offer the weeklong camp.

The goal is to allow the children to participate in a fun extracurricular activity, which they often don't experience because of circumstances beyond their control.

“We really wanted to give them an opportunity to use their strengths to learn a new skill and to be able to show off something that they can do well,” said Emily Clark, Assistant Director of Community Based Services at UMFS.

Several high school students are volunteering their time this week to teach the classes.

There’s a need for foster families in the Richmond-area right now. If you're interested in fostering children, click here for more information.