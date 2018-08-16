RICHMOND, Va. - One of television's most memorable hit series is coming back to life by The Mighty Pen Project. Founder of the Mighty Pen Project, David L. Robbins and actors, Harry Kollatz and Robbie Winston are here to share a scene from the classic show's second season. The show runs August 13th-28th with performances Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays at 8pm. Reserved seating tickets are $20 at http://www.rtriangle.org or by calling 804-346-8113.
The Mighty Pen Project’s “M*A*S*H”
