Missing 15-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in danger

CHILHOWIE, Va. – An Endangered Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Paige Meckenzie Allen was last seen at 124 Eller Avenue in Chilhowie, Virginia, Wednesday.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair. Police have not given a description of what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Paige Meckenzie Allen is asked to contact the Chilhowie Police Department at 276-646-3232 or the Virginia State Police 1-800-822-4453, (1-800-vachild).