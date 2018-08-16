Hanover discusses new 2,820-home neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A massive mixed-use development in the works in Hanover is prompting county officials to request more time for review.

A public hearing is scheduled for the county planning commission’s 7 p.m. meeting tonight on The Lake District at Glen Allen, a 323-acre mixed-use development proposed by Virginia Beach-based Boyd Homes.

County planning staff is requesting that the case be deferred to allow more time to review the project. But the hearing is still expected to be held.

The development, which would be the company’s largest to date, is proposed for 2,820 new homes — a mix of apartments, townhomes, condos and single-family detached houses.

The property, on the east side of Mountain Road across from Cobblestones Park, also would be filled with about 313,000 square feet of retail and office space, as well as a 30-acre area that would be set aside for 10 years as a potential economic-development site.

If developed for a user that the county would identify, the site would take the place of 618 apartments, reducing the total number of residential units to 2,202.

