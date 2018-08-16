Man in custody for allegedly punching Greyhound bus station employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man has been taken into police custody after at the Greyhound bus station on the Boulevard.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a passenger who said he has been stranded at the bus station since 10:00 a.m.

Witnesses tell CBS 6 that the man was asked to take a bottle outside by and employee an that’s when the physical altercation began.

He’s been in there for a couple hours now sipping off a bottle. Just dancing around, swearing while kids are running around. Just stuff you shouldn’t be doing in a public place,” said Shawn Defeo.

The witness said that the suspect and the Greyhound employee had some words before the unruly passenger punched the worker.

Crime Insider sources say the male suspect has not been charged, yet, but has been taken into police custody.

Travelers up and down the east coast have gone to social media to voice displeasure about Greyhound’s bus service Thursday.

Been waiting two hours for a @GreyhoundBus with no information from the staff. So much for priority seating. #unacceptable pic.twitter.com/6ht2tfFRsJ — Ty Peck (@ontylertime) August 17, 2018

@GreyhoundBus why did the 7:00 bus to Nashville from Detroit not show up???? Where is it??? I need to make a connecting trip at Nashville to Atlanta!!!! 😭😭😭 — ellen (@lnsbookworld) August 17, 2018

@GreyhoundBus y’all need new buses & get the old ones fixed tired of getting delayed with y’all every time #FedUp — PLAYA AB ❤️ (@ABC__Me) August 16, 2018

@GreyhoundBus - the WORST service I have ever had in any transportation company!!! — Faye Faye (@minds_havewings) August 16, 2018

