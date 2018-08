Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Less than half of the kids in Virginia get the recommended amount of fruits and veggies in a day. Having a packed lunch is a great opportunity to get meet the daily servings and in a way that is still budget friendly. Dr. Nimali Fernando with The Doctor Yum Project is here to share her best tips on how to get the most out of your kids' lunches. Visit http://www.doctoryum.org​ for more ideas.