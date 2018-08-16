Celebrate Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With over 100 beers on tap and a large selection of authentic German food, the 2018 Bier Fest will be bigger and better than ever. Beer-battered bratwurst, and Riesenbrezel are among some of the food items on the menu. Executive Chef, Justin Watson share how to make this delicious giant pretzel, Reizenbrezel. The Williamsburg Bier Fest takes place August 17th through September 3rd, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. For more information visit http://www.buschgardens.com/williamsburg or call 757-229-4386.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BUSCH GARDENS WILLIAMSBURG}