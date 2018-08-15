RICHMOND, Va. - Star Auto Sales is giving away two free used cars at the Richmond Kickers Game Saturday, August 18th at City Stadium. Ziad Aboulhosn, Owner of Star Auto Sales and Cinthya Montalvo, Sales and Finance Manager shared details about the cars and how to register to win. www.starautorva.com
Win a free car courtesy of Star Auto Sales
-
Win family 4-pack to Richmond Kickers Family Fest game
-
Win a car at the Kickers game
-
Mid-week A-List Calendar: Festivals in RVA
-
Weekend Fun: Broad Appetit, Rassawek Spring Jubilee, Special Olympics Virginia
-
Virginia sales tax holiday weekend begins this Friday
-
-
Extreme Night of Fire
-
Richmond Kickers coach Leigh Cowlishaw steps down after 19 seasons
-
Richmond church gathers volunteers for ‘Serve Day’ focusing on city schools
-
David Bulow takes over as Richmond Kickers Head Coach
-
These are the items you can buy — tax free — in Virginia this weekend
-
-
Weekend Events: Maggie L. Walker’s Birthday Celebration, Dogwood Dell
-
Ashley HomeStore Super Saturday Sale
-
Richmond launches Movies in the Park summer series 🎥