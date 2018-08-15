Two New Roads in Western Chesterfield Opening Aug. 16

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two new roads will open in western Chesterfield on Thursday.

Village Square Parkway from Otterdale Road to Fox Club Road, built in conjunction with the development of Cosby Village and Greenwich Walk at Fox Creek, will open to traffic at noon.

The opening of this new section of road provides motorists with an additional route around the Woolridge and Otterdale roads intersection improvement project. Additionally, Otterdale Road from Harper’s Mill to Beach Road will also open to motorists on Thursday.

The intersection of Woolridge and Otterdale roads is expected to reopen by Sept. 23.