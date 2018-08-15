Train car spills grain, closes Chester intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chester intersection is closed Wednesday afternoon after a train car spilled grain on the tracks.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said Curtis Street is closed at Railroad Winfree streets because of the incident.

“No hazard spill,” Story noted. “Cranes are being assembled to move the grain car.”

Story said the car transporting the grain broke free from the rest of the train cars and ended up spilling the grain on the tracks.

There was no word on how long the cleanup could take.

