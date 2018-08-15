× Prince George County home shot up while residents slept inside

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Approximately five bullet cartridge cases were retrieved from a Prince George County home Wednesday after shots were fired into the home and a parked car.

At 2:45 a.m, Prince George County Police responded to the 4200 block of Nimitz Place in response to a call involving “shots fired.”

While residents slept inside, an unknown suspect fired bullets into the home as well as a vehicle parked outside.

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating this crime and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777 you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.