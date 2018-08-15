Motel employees stunned after clerk shot during robbery

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Surveillance video shows three men checking the doors of the American Inn motel early Tuesday morning, before coming back to shoot out the glass and stumble inside.

They were looking for cash, but in the process, one suspect shot the female clerk.

“They understand that motels typically lock their doors late at night, or two, they’re very familiar with that establishment and they very may well have know that the door was supposed to be locked,” said crime expert Steve Neal.

Neal said the video shows men who are determined to not leave empty-handed.

“My guess is they had plans to hit this place and they were determined that they were going to go into that place that night, said Neal.

The American Inn is located just off I-95 in Skippers, near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

“It’s kind of quiet out here, I mean you don’t really hear nothing like this,“ said Annette Anderson, who was surprised that the woman she’s worked with for just over a month was shot.

“She’s nice, she’s shy,” said Anderson. “We were just starting to get her to open up.”

The woman was flown to VCU Medical Center, where she is recovering in stable condition.

Crime Insider sources say the three robbers ran off with about $50.

It was a small amount of money, taken during a calculated shooting that will most likely scar Annette Anderson’s co-worker for a long time.

“She had to be traumatized really for nothing,” said Anderson.

The shooter was wearing a white mask, black hoodie with dark grey short sleeve shirt over top of hoodie, black pants with white stripe down both sides, dark shoes, according to investigators.

A second suspect, who was wearing a mask, dark coat with hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes, entered the lobby with the shooter. A third suspect, dressed in all dark clothes, served as a lookout.

Anyone with information concerning this armed robbery please contact Detective Roderick Person or Sheriff Tim Jarratt at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200. Emporia/Greensville crime line at 434-634-0100.

