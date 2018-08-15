2 killed in Chesterfield crash; Hull Street Road closed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and SUV at Hull Street Road and Sappony Road in Chesterfield County. The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have confirmed two people, a man and a woman, were killed in the crash. Both crash victims were in the SUV.
Both east and west lanes of Hull Street were closed as police investigate the situation.
A fuel leak was also reported as a result of this crash, but officials did not consider the leak an excessive hazard.
Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.416704 -77.641573