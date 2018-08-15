2 killed in Chesterfield crash; Hull Street Road closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and SUV at Hull Street Road and Sappony Road in Chesterfield County. The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have confirmed two people, a man and a woman, were killed in the crash. Both crash victims were in the SUV.

Both east and west lanes of Hull Street were closed as police investigate the situation.

A fuel leak was also reported as a result of this crash, but officials did not consider the leak an excessive hazard.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

BREAKING: Chesterfield police say there is a fuel leak following this fatal crash but say it’s not an excessive hazard. Crews will be out here for an extended period of time working to clean everything up. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/LlJpkSCprS — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) August 15, 2018