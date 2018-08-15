RICHMOND, Va - The Annual Midtown State Fair is coming up Sunday, August 26th from 11am to 4pm at the Lake at Libbie-Mill Midtown. Lucinda Carraway of Tricycle Urban Gardens is here making her garden fresh tomato pie. A tomato pie contest and well as a farmer's cookoff, music, a culinary spelling bee, and other children's activities are taking place at the event. www.midtownstatefair.com
Good old-fashioned tomato pie. Oh my!
