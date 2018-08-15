× Former Hanover instructor aquitted of sex crimes against a child

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Crime Insider sources confirm a former Patrick Henry High School instructor has been found not guilty of sex crimes against a child by a Hanover jury Wednesday afternoon.

Walter R. Summerfield was acquitted of four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

The alleged victim was once a female student at Patrick Henry High.

Summerfield joined the school as the Patrick Henry High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) instructor in 2016.

At last check, Summerfield, who is also a Navy veteran, was on administrative leave without pay.

CBS 6 has contacted Hanover School officials for the current status of Summerfield.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.