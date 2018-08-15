Former Hanover instructor acquitted of sex crimes against a child
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Crime Insider sources confirm a former Patrick Henry High School instructor has been found not guilty of sex crimes against a child by a Hanover jury Wednesday afternoon.
Walter R. Summerfield was acquitted of four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.
The alleged victim was once a female student at Patrick Henry High.
Summerfield joined the school as the Patrick Henry High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) instructor in 2016.
Summerfield, who is also a Navy veteran, is no longer employed by Hanover County Public Schools, according to school officals.
