× Former Hanover instructor acquitted of sex crimes against a child

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Crime Insider sources confirm a former Patrick Henry High School instructor has been found not guilty of sex crimes against a child by a Hanover jury Wednesday afternoon.

Walter R. Summerfield was acquitted of four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

The alleged victim was once a female student at Patrick Henry High.

Summerfield joined the school as the Patrick Henry High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) instructor in 2016.

Summerfield, who is also a Navy veteran, is no longer employed by Hanover County Public Schools, according to school officals.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.