Former Hanover instructor acquitted of sex crimes against a child

Posted 8:36 pm, August 15, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:03PM, August 15, 2018

Walter R. Summerfield (PHOTO: Hanover Sheriff's Office)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Crime Insider sources confirm a former Patrick Henry High School instructor has been found not guilty of sex crimes against a child by a Hanover jury Wednesday afternoon.

Walter R. Summerfield was acquitted of four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

The alleged victim was once a female student at Patrick Henry High.

Summerfield joined the school as the Patrick Henry High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) instructor in 2016.

Summerfield, who is also a Navy veteran, is no longer employed by Hanover County Public Schools, according to school officals.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.