$2000 in cash will be hidden around Richmond tomorrow

RICHMOND, VA. — Yes, you read that headline correctly.

Breakout Games, the brand who popularized the “escape room” concept in Richmond, will be throwing a real life treasure hunt and hiding 20 $100 bills throughout Richmond.

The hunt begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday and requires participants to text “RichmondHunt” to 31996 in order to receive the coordinates of each bill.