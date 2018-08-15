Scruffy-bearded gunman robs Chesterfield business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police released a description of the gunman who robbed the Rite Aid at 4205 Beulah Road on Tuesday night.

"A man entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the register," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said about the August 14 crime. "The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, approximately 6' 3" tall, with a scruffy beard and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a black in color tee shirt and a baseball style cap."

The man was able to get away after taking the money.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The crime was reported at about 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.