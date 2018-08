Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Monday's Sportscast:

The Redskins and Jets had a smoother day of practice at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center. It was the second of three joint practices.

Former VSU standout Trent Cannon is opening eyes as he tries to make the New York Jets roster.

Our High School football previews continue with the Varina Blue Devils, who will have a new turf field surface this season.