RICHMOND, VA - Statistics show one in five teens has anxiety and depression but few of them get the treatment they need to get through those feelings. Grace Gallagher, Founder of The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, is here to share how the annual Speak Up 5k is bringing a message of hope and help to those in need. The Speak Up 5k takes place September 8th at 9am in Byrd Park.

www.ckgfoundation.org