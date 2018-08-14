× Kitchen fire burns families out of Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. — An infant was being evaluated after suffering smoke inhalation during a Tuesday morning fire. Richmond Fire crews were called to the Southwood apartment community in South Richmond around 6:40 a.m.

Once on scene, fire crews discovered a kitchen fire in one of the downstairs units.

Five people lived in the unit where the fire was reported, according to fire officials on scene.

The fire impacted three or four other units to the point where the people in those units were not able to return.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witness can send news tips, photos, and video here.

BREAKING: Dozens of firefighters on scene of an apartment fire at Southwood Pkwy apartments. Working to get more info. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/yd9PaAhLAr — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) August 14, 2018

Battalion Chief Bailey Martin says the fire damaged 3 to 4 apartments enough for those residents to be displaced. An infant is being evaluated for smoke inhalation. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/vAzqCRBTgM — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) August 14, 2018