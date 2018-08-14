Put Your Best Foot Forward To Run/walk

RICHMOND, VA - One of the first steps to healthy running or walking is wearing proper shoes. Richmond Podiatrist Doctor Mitchell Waskin is offering free pre-race foot clinics in preparation for the Cameron G. Gallagher Speak Up 5k coming up September 8th.
