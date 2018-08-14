Parents, students walk through new Beulah Elementary School building for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.— Dozens of Chesterfield county parents and students waited anxiously on Tuesday to see the new Beulah Elementary School, the first of seven new facilities to be repaired or replaced in Chesterfield County.

The new school is the first to be built in the Dale District since 1987, and although the facility is new, Beulah's name has touched lives for generations. Originally built nearly 90 years ago, the original building was deemed "irreparable" by the school district, leading to the construction of a replacement school at 5441 Beulah Road.

“I was in the original Beulah school I went to Beulah from the first grade to the seventh at the old school," said Elizabeth Quaiff, a former student and teacher attending the ribbon cutting.

The ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday marks exactly three weeks until the first day of school on September 4th.