McDonald’s to invest $163 million on Virginia restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. — McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it will be investing $163 million in Virginia throughout the rest of 2018 and in 2019

The money will go toward the construction and modernization of 250 McDonald’s restaurants in the Commonwealth, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant, according to officials.

Officials also say the money allocated to Virginia is part of $6 billion total being invested at McDonald’s – and franchisees – to modernize company restaurants across the U.S. by 2020

Below are some of the transformations that will be seen: