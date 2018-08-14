× Maryland woman arrested for DUI twice in less than 20 minutes

ROSEDALE, Md. — A Baltimore City woman was arrested twice for DUI within twenty minutes over the weekend.

Stephanie Ringgold, 33, was stopped in the area of Rt. 40 at Berk Lane shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 11 for speeding and illegally passing a vehicle on the shoulder, Maryland State Police said.

During the traffic stop, police say the trooper observed “signs of impairment” when he made contact with Ringgold, who had two young children with her, a 4-year-old and a 6-month old, and an adult passenger in the Dodge Charger.

Ringgold was arrested and transported to the Baltimore County Police Department, Essex Precinct, where she was processed and later released to a sober driver. She was initially charged with DUI while transporting a minor and DUI per se while transporting a minor.

Less than 20 minutes later, the same trooper who arrested Ringgold “observed her arrive back at her vehicle and get in the driver’s seat and drive away,” according to Maryland State Police.

Police said the trooper had advised Ringgold that she wasn’t allowed to drive for 12 hours.

After initiating a second traffic stop, she was arrested again.

She was transported to the Baltimore County Police Department, Towson Precinct, where she was again processed and later released to a sober driver.

In both incidents, Ringgold was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), driving under the influence (DUI), driving under the influence per se and several other traffic charges related to the traffic stops. She was also charged with driving a motor vehicle within 12 hours after a DUI arrest.