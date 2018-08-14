× Wawa explores Manchester location

RICHMOND, Va. — With its second city location nearing completion on Boulevard, a popular gas station chain may select Manchester for a third.

Wawa is exploring its options to develop a new location on the site of the former Citgo gas station property at 418 Cowardin Ave. in the Southside neighborhood.

The Pennsylvania-based brand, known for its hoagies and snacks, recently met with the city planning department’s development review committee about the Cowardin Avenue site. A formal plan of development has yet to be filed.

Yasmine Hamad, president of Partner Commercial Real Estate, and who’s handling the listing and sale of the property, said Monday the site remains under contract, and the owners are “accepting backup offers” for the site.

