× Missing teen last seen wearing Wendy’s uniform

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding missing teenager Madeline Loving.

Loving, 16, of Madison Heights, was last seen August 13.

“She was reported missing when she did not show up for work and failed to return home,” an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson posted on Facebook. “Loving was last seen dressed for work in a Wendy’s uniform.”

Loving was described as a white female with reddish blonde hair and tattoos on her wrist and left shoulder blade. She is approximately 5’5” and 196 pounds, according to sheriff’s deputies.

There is no foul play suspected at this time. If you see her or know of her whereabouts please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.