Gunmen steal cash, cigarettes from Henrico market

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police released photos of two men wanted in connection to a Tuesday morning robbery in Henrico.

“Henrico Police responded to Kings Market in the 0 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a robbery. Two black males entered the business when one male displayed a handgun and demanded money,” a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. “Both males then grabbed money and cigarettes and fled. The suspects were last seen running toward Pilots Lane.”

The crime was reported August 14, 2018, at about 9:15 a.m.

Police provided the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black male, 35-40 years old, facial hair, wearing a black shirt with a Rottweiler pictured on the front, blue jeans and a baseball cap

Suspect 2: Black male, 35-40 years old, full beard, wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.