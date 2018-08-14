× Henrico Fire awarded international status for fifth time

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Fire is now one of the three longest continually accredited fire service organizations in the world.

The Henrico County Division of Fire has been accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for the fifth time – is one of only 250 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Henrico Fire has been continuously accredited since 1998.

CFAI helps fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world succeed through self-assessment and accreditation, providing continuous quality improvement and enhance service delivery to their communities.