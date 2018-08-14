Win family 4-pack to 🦒’BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT’

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Last chance to see what lies beneath the surface of the world’s most spectacular creatures!

Don’t miss the unique opportunity to explore the intricate biology, zoology and physiology the world’s most spectacular creatures!

Closing soon at the Science Museum of Virginia, BODY WORLDS: ANIMAL INSIDE OUT allows visitors to see what lies beneath the surface of animals, both exotic and familiar, from land, sea and sky!

Featuring over 100 REAL specimens, from goats to giraffes, squids to sharks and octopuses to ostriches, this exhibition gives guests a look at the form and function of animals both exotic and familiar and a new understanding of the amazing beauty of both animals and humans.

The Museum is currently the only venue in the Southeast scheduled to host this exhibition. But, time is running out! ANIMAL INSIDE OUT will only be at the Museum through Monday, Sept. 3.

To give guests an extra opportunity to see ANIMAL INSIDE OUT, the Museum is currently offering extended hours each Friday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and is offering a $10 exhibition-only ticket during this time. Beginning Aug. 30-Sept. 2, the Museum will offer these evening hours daily.

