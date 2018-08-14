× Firearms trafficker sentenced to nearly four years in prison

RICHMOND, Va. — A 21-year-old Henrico man involved in a firearm trafficking scheme was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Tuesday.

Toddai Deveaux was sentenced for conspiracy to make a false statement to acquire firearms, aiding and abetting another in making a false statement to acquire firearms, and using the mail to traffic marijuana.

According to court documents, Toddai Deveaux, 21, enlisted an individual, J.M., to purchase approximately 13 firearms throughout spring and summer 2017 on Deveaux’s behalf. In doing so, J.M. lied on forms required by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), that he was purchasing the firearms for himself, rather than on behalf of Deveaux. According to law enforcement, the two also traveled to New York and Connecticut to sell several of the firarms – with Deveaux keeping most, if not all, of the profits.

Additionally, in September and October 2017, Deveaux used a student at Old Dominion University’s on-campus mailing address to attempt to receive nearly two pounds of marijuana – however,campus police intercepted the package under suspicion the package contained marijuana.

“The straw purchasing and illegal trafficking of firearms is a dangerous activity and often puts guns in the hands of criminals,” said Thomas L. Chittum, III, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) Washington Field Division. “ATF remains dedicated to removing those that illegally possess firearms from the streets and communities of law abiding citizens.”