Smile! Richmond’s Fire, Flour & Fork food extravaganza is almost here

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday is the day. At 10 a.m., ticket sales go live for one of Richmond’s biggest food gatherings — Fire, Flour & Fork. The big affair takes place from November 1 -4 and is in its fourth year.

There’s a staggering number of events this year.

Carla Hall, who you might know from The Chew, is kicking off Food U, an all-day affair with samples, demos, and elbow-rubbing with some of the greatest names in food.

Julia Kramer, the deputy editor of Bon Appetit will be cruising around along with managing editor of Garden & Gun, Phillip Rhodes. Noah Sandoval, once a Richmonder now in Chicago winning awards at Oriole, is returning to cook with Longoven beside Ryan Smith from Atlanta’s Staplehouse.

Brittanny Anderson will team up with a whole host of lauded women, Cheetie Kumar, Christine Riviera, Isabel Coss, Brittany Cassidy, and Julia Sullivan for a multi-course extravaganza.

So how do you know what to do? Tickets to buy?

I have your Fire, Flour & Fork road map, complete with a little insider information straight from one half of the event’s creators, Maureen Egan.

“Check the bundles. We listened to feedback and added events for all budgets,” Egan said. “I am really excited for Wine and Design. That event is just something you wouldn’t get to do ever. Also, Massachusetts against Virginia foods should be fun — how will they every compete with our ham?”

BIG BANG for your BUCK

Three Sisters and Four Centuries of Virginia Women bundled with Broad(s) by Bus is $50 and includes lunch, transportation, tours, and snacks.

Thanksgiving Throwdown: Virginia vs. Massachusetts can be combined with the Bartender’s Battle. Watch two competitions for the price of one. Enjoy flavors and samples from the Virginia Wine Board.

Joy Crump of Foode, Will Gilson of Puritan and Co., Onliest Oysters, Velma Johnson of Mama J’s, Jason Bullard of Graduate Richmond, Michael Hall of Spoonbread, Diane Flynt of Foggy Ridge Cider and Edwards Virginia Ham. Conclude your evening with a little cocktail competing as the best bartenders shake it up for at Triple Crossing on Fulton Hill for the John Dabney Cup. $70

MIDDLE MONEY

Do it up all day at Food U. The Cooks’ Campus at VMFA and Virginia Museum of History & Culture will be filled with demos, cooking stations, samples, and other goodies including speed dating with the Virginia Wine Board. Get your fill from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m, and then head to Smoke on the Water. This year, Fire, Flour & Fork is providing transportation to the meeting of meat on water for less than an Uber. All the eating, meeting, and drinking: $140

GO BIG AND GO HOME

Do it all. Package up two signature events like Smoke on the Water and Around the World/Around the Lake, a celebration of world food with Food U for $170.

Or go VIP which Fire, Flour & Fork is keeping under wraps until the big reveal Wednesday at 10 a.m., but will include a signature event, and Food U.

For all the events and to buy tickets click here and grab a sneak peek on Virginia This Morning (on CBS 6) August 15.