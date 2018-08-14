× Campaign to amp up DUI enforcement begins this week

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Northam, the Virginia DMV and local and state police are teaming up to combat drunk driving in Virginia through the 17th annual “Checkpoint Strikeforce” campaign.

The campaign plans to increase the enforcement of DUI laws through checkpoints, patrols and education efforts and is just one of many state-wide efforts to combat the rise in drunk driving death seen over holiday weekends.

The campaign will take place from Aug. 17 – Labor Day weekend and involves approximately 89 police agencies operating 94 checkpoints and 612 “saturation patrols” throughout the 3 week period.

While the focus is on Labor Day weekend, the campaign will pick up again on “target moments,” or holidays when rates of drinking and drive are increased – like Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.