Teen charged with locking dog in car parked at Busch Gardens, assaulting officer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A teenager was charged with assault on law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana, and animal cruelty following an incident outside Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The incident began Monday, at about 4:45 p.m., when someone flagged down an officer to report a dog locked in a vehicle at in the theme park’s France parking lot.

“The officer observed a young pit bull in distress as the vehicle was not running with the windows closed,” a spokesperson for James City County wrote in an email. “Attempts were made to locate the owner and the vehicle was opened by the officer utilizing his door opening tool.”

While the officer was opening the vehicle, the dog’s owner — described as 17-year-old male — arrived and confront the officers, according to officials.

“The individual began to walk away and the officer attempted to detain him,” the county spokesperson said. “The subject then turned around to strike the officer and they struggled as the officer was taking him into custody.”

Both the officer and the 17-year-old suffered minor injuries during the incident. Animal Control arrived and took custody of the 17-year-old’s dog.

