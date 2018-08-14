Gunman shoots clerk inside Virginia motel off I-95

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- Investigators with the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the gunman who shot a clerk at the American Inn Motel, on Moore’s Ferry Road off Interstate 95, in Skippers early Tuesday morning. The shooting and armed robbery was reported at 12:31 a.m.

"The first suspect shot the glass out of front door and entered the lobby," a Greensville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. "This first suspect went to the cash drawer and retrieved cash. The first suspect then went into the back office where the clerk was located. The suspect asked clerk for more money, the clerk advised there was no more money, suspect shot the clerk."

The clerk was flown to VCU Medical Center and was last listed in stable condition.

The shooter was wearing a white mask, black hoodie with dark grey short sleeve shirt over top of hoodie, black pants with white stripe down both sides, dark shoes, according to investigators.

A second suspect, who was wearing a mask, dark coat with hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes, entered the lobby with the shooter. A third suspect, dressed in all dark clothes, served as a lookout.

Anyone with information concerning this armed robbery please contact Detective Roderick Person or Sheriff Tim Jarratt at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200. Emporia/Greensville crime line at 434-634-0100.