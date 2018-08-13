× Woman arrested for blasting same opera song for 16 years

STUROVO, Slovakia – A woman in Slovakia started playing opera at a loud volume to drown out the sound of a neighbor’s barking dog—and then continued blasting the music, at all hours of the day, for 16 years, neighbors say.

She has finally been arrested and faces charges of harassment and malicious persecution, the BBC reports, citing local media.

Neighbors say she constantly played a four-minute aria from Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, as performed by Placido Domingo, at full blast. Local residents reportedly had a nickname for the residence: “the Opera House.”

“I love Placido Domingo, but not like this,” says one neighbor. The woman faces up to three years behind bars.

Another woman told Slovak newspaper Sme, “The whole street is suffering.”

According to the BBC, the suspect could face up to three years in prison if found guilty on charges of harassment and malicious persecution.

More From Newser: