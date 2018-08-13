Walter the weather dog and Zach Daniel helps shelter pets in need

RICHMOND, Va. — Walter the weather dog loves helping others especially other dogs and cats in area shelters.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, Walter and Chief meteorologist Zach Daniel went to a local shelter to help some pets in need.

“I’m here with Walter and we’re at Richmond Animal Care and Control. We’ve got a full bin to give away to some of Walter’s friends, both the dogs and the cats alike,” said Daniel.

Some of the items included huge bags of kitty litter, gift cards to PetSmart, and chew toys handpicked by Walter himself.

Daniel and Walter presented the items to RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters.

“We thank you for everything that you guys do,” said Daniel.

“You’re the best! Thank you so much. We really appreciate it,” said Peters.

