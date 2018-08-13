The magic of “Aquafaba”

RICHMOND, VA - Meringue is a delicious dessert topper traditionally made with whipped egg whites and sugar. Jill Donaldson, owner of PastryBase here in Richmond, is here to share how she uses a unique liquid to make a vegan version of Meringue using Aquafaba.
For More information visit www.pastrybase.com
