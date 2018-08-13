Richmond native’s ‘We The People’ heralds equality after Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond native released a new song aimed at tackling the division in America a few days before the first anniversary of the violence in Charlottesville,

He wanted the music video for his new song, "We The People," to show real young people trying to make a difference within their own community.

As a result, the music video for Said's latest single features several local young people and the ways they are trying to spread a message of unity.

Several Richmond community groups, including Zenobia Bey's Community 50/50 mentoring program, which strives to better local teens through positivity and taking action, participated in the video.

And multiple scenes featured Six Points Innovation Center, including a local campaign that spreads a message of love and unity.

For both Said and Bey, the goal of the video is to show the extreme division within our culture will only be lessened by actively promoting a sense of togetherness.

"I might not even like your views, but that doesn't mean I have to be violent," Bey explained. "So I think it really sparks respect, understanding."

Said's music video also features Street Loving RVA, Arts Community Center and the One Voice Chorus from Richmond.

"That type of leadership that assumes we are one people, first," Said said. "That assumes we want and aim for the best and for equality for all."