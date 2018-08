Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office Lip Sync Challenge video features "Finesse" by Bruno Mars and "Poison" by Bell Biv DeVoe.

“It is our goal at RCSO, to promote a culture where everyone’s voices are heard, teamwork is encouraged, and ideas are shared and valued," Sheriff Irving said. "Our team includes the many volunteers and partners who give their time to our agency. We will continue to strive for excellence as we establish strong community partnerships.”