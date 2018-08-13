× Richmond Jazz Festival offering 2019 ‘discount’ after canceling final night

RICHMOND, Va. – After the final night of Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont was canceled on Sunday due to severe thunderstorms, officials are offering patrons a discount for next year’s event.

Organizers called the cancelation “a very difficult decision,” but explained that safety was their “ultimate priority” for patrons, vendors, crew and staff.

“As a thank you for your understanding, we will be providing our Sunday patrons with a 50% discount that can be applied towards Saturday or Sunday passes for the 2019 Richmond Jazz Festival,” officials said on their Facebook page.

Officials said additional details about how to redeem the discount will be released at a later date.

The four-day festival featured Gladys Knight, The O’Jays, Euge Groove, Nelson Rangell & Steve Oliver, Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight and many others.