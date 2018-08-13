Redskins and Jets fight during joint practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - Practice is suppose to bring out the best in people. However, during the Redskins first joint practice with the New York Jets, things turned ugly as two different fights broke out between the teams.

Players said one of the skirmishes started when Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson took a cheap shot on Morgan Moses. Redskins Pro-Bowl Left Tackle Trent Williams took exception to that and the brawl would start and eventually spill into the crowd.

Both teams were bothered by what took place during the first day of the joint practices.