Police investigating death of an infant in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Ettrick after an infant was found unresponsive Monday afternoon.

The infant was found at River Terrace Apartments.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the death of the infant may be suspicious, but they are waiting to hear back from the medical examiner.

Those sources say the child was seven months old.

Chesterfield Police confirm a death investigation is underway but said they couldn't comment any further.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.