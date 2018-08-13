× One passenger dead after driver crashes car in Prince Edward

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the driver of the vehicle he was in lost control along Route 15, crashing into signs and trees before overturning.

24-year-old Alexander W. Lloyd of Appomattox was riding in a 2001 Ford Mustang traveling southbound on Route 15 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the car to run off the right side of the road and strike trees before overturning. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

Lloyd was transported to Southside Community Hospital with life threatening injuries and succumbed to them later that morning.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and charges are expected – the crash is still under investigation.