TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

New proposed plans for student loans

Posted 11:33 am, August 13, 2018, by

RICHMOND, VA - There are more than 44 million borrowers in the process of repaying their student loans.  Richmond money expert, JB Bryan, is here to share what you need to know about the new government-proposed plans for student loans. JB Bryan offers free seminars and webinars every Wednesday and Sunday evenings.  Pre-registration is required.  www.jbbryan.com