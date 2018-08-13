Man carrying red bag wanted in attempted bank robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an attempted robbery at a Chesterfield County bank Monday.

The attempted bank robbery occurred at the First Citizens Bank located at 13101 Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say a black male entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The suspect fled the bank without receiving any cash, according to police.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery and no weapons were displayed, police said.

Chesterfield Police are investigating Attempt Bank Robbery:First Citizens Bank 13101 Midlothian Tpke B/M entered the business, passed note demanding $. Suspect fled without getting any $. Plz call police if u know this person @CrimeSolversCCH @CCPDVa #Cfield #RVA pic.twitter.com/jvKygtCLHR — Lieutenant Cimbal (@LtCimbal046) August 13, 2018

A surveillance photo shows a black male, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, sunglasses, and carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

37.501900 -77.641056