× Henrico shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting police officers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after police say she shoplifted from a Henrico business then led officers on a police pursuit and foot chase, before assaulting two police officers.

The incident occurred on August 9, when Henrico Police responded to a retail business in the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road for a shoplifting.

A pursuit began when an officer spotted the suspect vehicle and activated their emergency lights and siren to stop them, but the driver refused to stop.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Brittany Alexander Smith, was apprehended a short time later during a foot chase at Colwyck Drive and Thornhurst Road.

Police say Smith resisted arrest and assaulted multiple officers while they attempted to take her into custody.

Smith has been charged with trespassing, petit larceny 3rd + offense, eluding, two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a schedule I or II drug.