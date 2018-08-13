Henrico Police celebrate ‘Summertime’ in latest Lip Sync Challenge video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police Officers have accepted the challenge! After a Norfolk Police lip sync video went viral earlier this summer, other law enforcement agencies accepted the lip sync challenge and stepped up to the mic.

This week Henrico Police dropped its video.

Recorded at Deep Run Park in Henrico's West End and set to the tune of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's 1991 hit 'Summertime,' the video featured Henrico Police and police dispatchers, Henrico Sheriff's Deputies, and plenty of children having fun.